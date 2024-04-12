Family blasts lawmakers' lax approach after elderly woman's vicious church robbery

AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

A 68-year-old woman was violently assaulted and robbed outside a church in Queens, New York on Sunday, leaving her hospitalized in critical condition as the teenage suspect was arrested by police.

Surveillance footage shows Irene Tahliambouris walking up the stairs of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church when the suspect ran alongside her and shoved her from behind, causing her to tumble down the concrete steps and strike her head, Fox News reports.

According to Tahliambouris' family, the assailant then stole $300 in cash, her cellphone, and her vehicle before fleeing the scene of the brutal attack. "We are devastated to even imagine the pain she is experiencing," her loved ones said in a statement decrying the callous crime.

The New York Police Department has arrested and charged the unnamed minor suspect with robbery and assault stemming from the incident captured on video. Meanwhile, Tahliambouris was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, though her family says she is now stable and "showing signs of recognition."

"Irene is a loving woman who has always been there to help anyone in need, always happy and in good spirits," her family stated, expressing hope for her recovery while also calling for accountability and criminal justice reform.

They criticized what they view as "lax" laws and high recidivism rates that enable further violence, saying, "Criminals feel comfortable doing things to helpless people because the laws in our state do not hold them accountable."

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Tahliambouris' son to help cover medical costs and other expenses related to the tragic assault. Her family remains "grateful for the support and prayers" as they hope prosecutors will "bring the perpetrator to justice and uphold the safety of our community."