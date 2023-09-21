Far-left protesters COUNTERED the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protest in Montreal

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

On Wednesday, September 20, protests for the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ took place in major cities across the nation, demanding that the government cease the indoctrination of children in schools.

Thousands of people gathered in front of Premier Francois Legault's cabinet office in Montreal where the protest was called for at 9 a.m.

Protesters advocated for the removal of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, which also involves teaching kids about pronouns, gender ideology, and using mixed bathrooms in schools.

These protesters expressed their disagreement with the school system and the perception that parents' voices were going unheard.

One of the protesters mentioned that the reason for her presence was because “It's important to respect people's individuality, their freedom of expression, their right to make decisions for their children. Nothing can be imposed on anyone, and that's why everyone is here today.”

Unions such as CUPE and PSAC, along with other school unions and organizations, issued a call to counter-protest what they defined as "hate."

In a leaked Zoom call from September 16, some of those members discussed plans to harass, intimidate, and disrupt protesters, with some union leaders suggesting ANTIFA-like tactics would be used.

"They are fundamentally racist, they are fundamentally anti-union, they are fundamentally transphobic, and it's just a matter of time before they come to us."



Unions are mobilizing in an attempt to disrupt the " 1 Million March 4 Children". pic.twitter.com/GXldRFzQ4W — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 19, 2023

Regarding the unions' response, one of the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protesters said:

I think it's government-funded, controlled opposition designed to demoralize the right. And I really think that's what's going on here. I don't believe this is organic. I believe this is a combination of indoctrination and government funding to make us look small and helpless. We are not.

A man shares his thoughts on how unions protested against the 1MillionMarch4Children.



"This is a combination of indoctrination and government funding to make us look small and helpless."https://t.co/taoLNIK40U for the full report soon. pic.twitter.com/VK8NPH4ADG — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 21, 2023

During the demonstration, tensions ran high between the two groups of protesters. A significant police presence was deployed to ensure the situation remained peaceful.

This protest was one of the most prominent demonstrations to have taken place in Montreal in recent years.

“LEAVE OUR KIDS ALONE”



The situation is already very tense in Montreal.



The protesters from the 1 Million March 4 Children are facing counter-protesters.



There is a massive police presence on the scene.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/8aiS6FALyU — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

The education system is currently in a precarious situation, with a substantial portion of the population in disagreement with the curriculum taught in schools. This disagreement shows no signs of abating; instead, the situation may potentially worsen.

MUST WATCH:



A Montreal citizen mocked the protest by giving it a THUMBS DOWN, and was later removed by the police.



1 Million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/161CVTW1jY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

When asked how parents can regain control of their child's education within the education system, one of the protesters explained:

Protest and, in the worst-case scenario, create parallel systems, homeschool your children, form your own communities that aren't influenced by this extreme leftist propaganda constantly being pushed on us. Parents need to unite, create a community using their collective skills, and establish their own system to avoid subjecting their children to this madness.

During the day, individuals associated with Antifa targeted Rebel Reporter Alexa Lavoie and Videographer Guillaume Roy.

Initially, Mr. Roy had primer paint sprayed all over his camera and lens, while Alexa was assaulted, and her property was almost stolen by these extremist individuals on the left.

MONTREAL NOW:



So-called "Anti-fascists" using fascist-like tactics to attack journalists.



Guillaume's camera was sprayed with primer paint, and I was assaulted at the 1 million March 4 Children.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/H1gxS8huPf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

The demonstration lasted until 2 p.m. in the afternoon. The planned march, scheduled for 11 a.m. was postponed because counter-protesters surrounded the protesters, preventing them from commencing the march.

"Respect our Values, Respect our Children"



The 1 Million March 4 Children just started in Montreal , protesters are shouting together their demands.https://t.co/taoLNIK40U pic.twitter.com/w2UleG0OED — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2023

