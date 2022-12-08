Farm Credit Canada says they have done no analysis of impacts on farming of emissions reduction plan for fertilizer
The crown corporation farmer's bank admits 'FCC has no analysis to inform a response' to an inquiry of ministry about the Trudeau fertilizer ban and the financial institution's plan, if any, to mitigate the harm to farmers.
Earlier in 2022, Trudeau announced a 30% fertilizer reduction to meet UN emissions target.
Alberta Agriculture Minister Nate Horner took aim at Trudeau’s newest fertilizer reduction scheme, saying that Ottawa pulled these emission reduction targets “out of thin air."— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 31, 2022
Watch this week's edition of The Alberta Roundup with @Emmanuel_Rach: https://t.co/v4nhJxHVEs pic.twitter.com/5qfErYtvNA
Farmers have said this policy will reduce yields, drive up input costs, and exacerbate food inflation for consumers.
Industry Warns Trudeau Government Fertilizer Reductions Could Cause Serious Damage. https://t.co/4hcSXL8ksw— Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) September 7, 2022
An order paper question from Conservative MP Andrew Scheer asked the government agency to provide any analysis about which crops would be most affected by the ban. He also asked how much loss of yield farmers will incur as a result of the government's plan, if FCC is planning to advise farmers not to plant certain types of crops as a result of not being able to use as much fertilizer. Adding also if the FCC received any communication from the government on not publicly discussing the negative impacts of the government's plan on farmers.
"FCC has no analysis to inform a response."
"FCC has received no direction on communication from the government related to the fertilizer emissions reduction plan."
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has been accused of being politically contaminated after the agency suspended lines of credit and denied loans to Freedom Convoy supporters.
Despite her role as finance minister, Freeland was unaware intel was still being gathered on convoy donors up until Feb. 25, well after the Emergencies Act was lifted.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2022
"I have to say, I think these are questions for [Farm Credit Canada] and not for me."https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/KYwQobyjr9
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Farm Credit
12,294 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.