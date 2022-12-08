Farm Credit Canada says they have done no analysis of impacts on farming of emissions reduction plan for fertilizer

The crown corporation farmer's bank admits 'FCC has no analysis to inform a response' to an inquiry of ministry about the Trudeau fertilizer ban and the financial institution's plan, if any, to mitigate the harm to farmers.

Farm Credit Canada says they have done no analysis of impacts on farming of emissions reduction plan for fertilizer
Earlier in 2022, Trudeau announced a 30% fertilizer reduction to meet UN emissions target.

Farmers have said this policy will reduce yields, drive up input costs, and exacerbate food inflation for consumers.

An order paper question from Conservative MP Andrew Scheer asked the government agency to provide any analysis about which crops would be most affected by the ban. He also asked how much loss of yield farmers will incur as a result of the government's plan, if FCC is planning to advise farmers not to plant certain types of crops as a result of not being able to use as much fertilizer. Adding also if the FCC received any communication from the government on not publicly discussing the negative impacts of the government's plan on farmers. 

"FCC has no analysis to inform a response." 

"FCC has received no direction on communication from the government related to the fertilizer emissions reduction plan." 

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has been accused of being politically contaminated after the agency suspended lines of credit and denied loans to Freedom Convoy supporters.

Canada News Analysis
