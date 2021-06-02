Fauci emails show top doc was concerned about 'gain of function' research as early as Jan. 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails, recently obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, continue to reveal shocking information about his communications with staff and other doctors in the early days of the pandemic.

As reported by Raheem Kassam of the National Pulse, Fauci sent an email on Feb. 1, 2020 to the Deputy Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Hugh Auchincloss saying the following:

“Hugh, It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. I have a conference call at 7:45am with Azar. It likely will be over by 8:45am. Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward you now. You have tasks today that must be done.

Thanks, Tony.”

The attached paper was titled "A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence," with the abstract mentioning:

"Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone.

The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV."

Also reported by Natalie Winters of the National Pulse, a March 2020 email to Fauci regarding Chinese misinformation from physicist and CEO of Bio-Signal, Dr. Erik Nilsen, was effectively ignored.

Nilsen warned that data from China regarding their COVID-19 death count was fraudulent:

"I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since —January 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data.

My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased towards nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago)."

Fauci's response to the email was simply "Too long for me to read."