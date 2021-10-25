Fauci funded researchers to infect, tie down beagles to be eaten alive by sandflies

Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

A bipartisan group of legislators is demanding that Dr.Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Biden administration’s chief medical advisor answer questions about “cruel” experiments on beagle puppies.

The White Coat Waste Project, a non-profit government watchdog that documents and exposes wasteful government spending on frivolous scientific research detailed how U.S. taxpayers were paying to fund experiments on beagles with flesh-eating flies.

In the experiments, which were performed at a North African laboratory, hungry sandflies feasted on still-living dogs whose heads were locked in mesh cages. The dogs reportedly had their vocal cords severed to prevent them from annoying “researchers.”

The dogs were infected with disease-causing parasites, ostensibly, to test an experimental drug.

The White Coat Waste Project points out that the Food and Drug Administration does not require such drugs to be tested on dogs, and raises questions as to why such research was even needed in the first place.

Members of the House of Representatives, including both Republicans and Democrats, are questioning Fauci over the allegations brought on by the non-profit.

"Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive," White Coat Waste said to The Hill. "They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies."

In early October, the White Coat Waste Project revealed that around $1.68 million in taxpayer dollars was spent on experiments on a total of 44 beagles at the SRI International lab in Menlo Park, California, the Daily Mail reported.

“Fauci's team had previously, in 2016, strapped the infectious sand flies to beagles at the NIAID lab in Bethesda, Maryland, allowing them to feed on the dogs for 22 months,” the publication added. “The White Coat Waste Project alleges that the dogs developed infectious [lesions] before researchers killed and dissected them. This procedure cost $18,430,917.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, published a copy of the letter sent to Fauci. The letter, which included the signatures of 23 other lawmakers across the political spectrum, raises concerns about the watchdog’s report.

The bipartisan letter reads as follows:

Dear Dr. Fauci. We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs commissioned by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. According to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, and subsequent media coverage, from October 2018 until February 2019. NIAID spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds on drug tests involving 44 beagle puppies. The dogs were all between six and eight months old. The commissioned tests involved injecting and force-feeding the puppies an experimental drug for several weeks, before killing and dissecting them. Of particular concern is the fact that the invoice to NIAID included a line item for "cordectomy." As you are likely aware, a cordectomy, also known as "devocalization," involves slitting a dog's vocal cords in order to prevent them from barking, howling, or crying. This cruel procedure —which is opposed with rare exceptions by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Animal Hospital Association, and others: — seems to have been performed so that experimenters would not have to listen to the pained cries of the beagle puppies. This is a reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds. While documents state that the ostensible purpose of this study was "to provide data of suitable quality and integrity to support application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies," the FDA itself has recently stated that it "does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs." This is apparently not the first time that NIAID has commissioned drug tests on dogs in recent years.

Fauci is currently under fire for another issue relating to taxpayer funds. Last week, the National Institutes of Health admitted that it performed a “limited experiment” at a lab in Wuhan, China on gain-of-function. Fauci previously denied to Congress that any such experiments were ever conducted or funded by the U.S. government.

As reported by Rebel News in September, internal documentation showed that the U.S. government funded gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In response to these reports, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement calling for Fauci to be held accountable.

"It's flat out disgusting. It's despicable. It needs to stop," said DeSantis at a press conference on Monday.