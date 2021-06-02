Fauci was praised for supporting "natural origin" COVID theory, emails show

Greg Nash/Pool via AP

In yet another email from Dr. Anthony Fauci's revealed communications, the nation's 'most-trusted doctor' accepts praise from EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, a National Institute of Health (NIH) funded non-governmental organization (NGO), for supporting the "natural origin for COVID-19."

As posted by Representative Matt Gaetz, "Dr. Fauci thanked EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak for his “kind note” that praised him for downplaying the lab leak theory. EcoHealth Alliance was funded under the NIH to experiment with coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab."

"I just wanted to say a personal thankyou [sic] on behalf of our staff and collaborators, for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



[REDACTED]



From my perspective, your comments are brave, and coming from your trusted voice, will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus origins," the email from Daszak reads.

In his reply, Fauci simply writes:

"Peter: Many thanks for your kind note. Best Regards, Tony."