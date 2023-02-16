FBI conducts searches at University of Delaware for classified docs as part of Biden investigation

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The FBI has conducted two searches at the University of Delaware, as part of the investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

According to a source who spoke to CNN, the searches, which took place in recent weeks with the cooperation of Biden’s legal team, did not yield any documents marked classified, but the FBI is now examining the materials taken in the searches.

The Justice Department, Biden's attorneys, and the White House have yet to comment on the newly revealed searches as of Wednesday evening.

However, Biden's legal team previously acknowledged that classified documents were found in early November during the clearance of Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center.

In response, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate whether any laws were broken in relation to the matter.

Subsequently, FBI searches have been conducted at Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth, Delaware, as well as the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Handwritten notes related to Biden's time as vice president were taken from his Rehoboth residence for further review, while classified documents linked to Biden's time as vice president or senator were found at his Wilmington residence, the Daily Wire reported.

The University of Delaware, where Biden graduated in 1965 with a double major in history and political science, holds over 1,850 archival records from his Senate career that were transferred to the university library on June 6, 2012.

The documents will remain unavailable until two years after Biden retires from public life. The university is also home to the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration.