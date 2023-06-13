FBI launches investigation into bomb threats at Target stores across the U.S.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Over the weekend, various Target stores throughout the United States were targeted with bomb threats, purportedly in response to accusations of “betraying the LGBTQ+ community.” These threats arose from the company's decision to reduce the availability of certain Pride Month products in their stores, which had generated significant criticism.

The FBI has initiated an investigation into the bomb threats directed at stores situated in Oklahoma, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Louisiana, Ohio, Utah, and Pennsylvania.

The threats occurred a few weeks back when Target, facing criticism for its Pride collection featuring "tuck-friendly" swimwear for females, resorted to making urgent calls to managers and senior directors. JPMorgan downgraded Target's stock due to the "recent company controversies," leading to a market capitalization loss of over $15 billion for the company.

According to USA Today's report, stores located in Ohio, Utah, and Pennsylvania received a threat containing the message: “Target is full of cowards who turned their back on the LGBT community and decided to cater to the homophobic right wing redneck bigots who protested and vandalized their store.”

Throughout the weekend, the series of threats persisted, targeting seven stores in Oklahoma. The threat commenced with the phrase, "We are going to play a game," and ominously referenced the date of the Oklahoma City bombing which claimed the lives of 168 individuals.

The email continued:

2 of these Target locations have bombs in them. We hid the bombs inside some product items. The bombs will detonate in several hours, guess which ones have the bombs. Time is ticking.

According to The Washington Post's report, the threats were attributed to individuals who accused the store of “betraying the LGBTQ+ community.”