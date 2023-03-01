FBI links Wuhan lab to release of COVID-19

FBI Director Christopher Wray has stated during a recent interview that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak can be attributed to a laboratory in Wuhan, China. In his statement on Tuesday, Wray further revealed that there exists classified material to support the FBI's assessment of the origin of the virus.

The FBI director's remarks add further fuel to the already contentious debate surrounding the cause of the pandemic. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been at the center of numerous accusations, with several officials and organizations suggesting that the laboratory was responsible for the virus's emergence.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier questioned Wray about the FBI’s assessment, to which Wray responded, “the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray says that COVID-19 likely originated in a lab in communist China



“The FBI has folks, agents, professionals, analysts, virologists, microbiologists, etc., who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses, like COVID, and the concerns that in the wrong hands, some bad guys, a hostile nation-state, a terrorist, a criminal,” Wray added. “The threats that those could pose.”

Wray continued: