FBI searches Former VP Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

Former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana was visited by the FBI on Friday in search of classified materials. The investigation was prompted by Pence's legal team's discovery of classified documents at his home last month.

The discovery of classified documents in the home of the former vice president has raised questions about whether Pence violated any laws regarding the handling of classified information.

Aerial view of FBI presence at former VP Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Local police have blocked the driveway leading to the home. The feds showed up around 8:45 this morning. We’re still working to confirm whether or not this is related to the classified documents debacle. pic.twitter.com/ZJs9J4IDIc — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) February 10, 2023

The National Archives were informed of the discovery and reported it to the FBI, who then collected the material.

The documents were originally discovered when Pence's office at Advancing American Freedom, a political advocacy group, was investigated following revelations of documents found in President Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center.

No classified materials were found during the investigation of Pence's office at AAF.