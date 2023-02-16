Federal judge rules against challenge to Florida’s anti-child grooming law

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

On Thursday, a federal judge in Florida dismissed a lawsuit contesting the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which had been brought by a group of left-wing activists including religious leaders and trans-rights advocates like the group Equality Florida.

The lawsuit, filed in March 2022, alleged that House Bill 1557, referred to by leftists as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, had caused harm to the LGBTQ community in Florida and denied them their rights and equal dignity under the anti-child grooming law.

The plaintiffs claimed that the bill was an “unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase” LGBTQ people, and an “effort to control young minds through state censorship.” They also argued that it demeaned LGBTQ lives by denying their reality and constituted a “grave abuse of power.”

Judge Allen Winsor, however, ruled that the legal challenge lacked standing, as the plaintiffs had not alleged facts to show that the law’s enforcement had caused any “constitutional injury” or that an injunction could lead to the restoration of removed items, content, or programs, WFLA reported.

Winsor wrote that while the plaintiffs had “deep hurt and disappointment” with the law, they had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their case.

He dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, granting a win to state officials but still leaving the plaintiffs an opening to appeal or file new legal challenges.

Critics of the bill have said that it would stigmatize LGBTQ youth, who already face more mental stress, discrimination, and tension at home, according to the Trevor Project, a national advocacy organization for LGBTQ community members.