Federal judge shuts down Satanic Temple lawsuit against Indiana’s abortion ban

A lawsuit initiated by The Satanic Temple challenging Indiana's abortion restrictions was dismissed by a federal judge this week. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson emphasized in her ruling that The Satanic Temple does not operate any abortion facilities in Indiana, and they did not identify specific members affected by the state's law.

She concluded, “In sum, The Satanic Temple’s allegations fail to prove it has suffered any injury in fact.”

Initiated in September 2022, The Satanic Temple’s lawsuit claimed that Indiana's restrictions on abortion infringed upon their members' religious freedoms and violated constitutional rights.

The law in question allows abortions only under specific circumstances such as severe threats to the woman's health, instances of rape or incest, or identified “lethal fetal abnormalities.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, characterizing the original lawsuit as “ridiculous” and voicing support for the state's pro-life stance.

Pro-life proponents also expressed their approval of the verdict. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, tweeted her support for the court's decision.

BREAKING: Satanic Temple loses their “religious freedom” lawsuit which was challenging Indiana’s pro-life laws.



BIG win for LIFE!



If your “religion” involves killing babies, you should find another religion.https://t.co/D9osXPIL4A — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 26, 2023

However, The Satanic Temple's representatives expressed discontent with the outcome. Lucien Greaves, co-founder of The Satanic Temple, criticized the judge's decision, asserting the legitimacy of their claims.

“It takes a desperate and irresponsible judge to refuse to hear our case because of a baffling refusal to accept that any of our membership in Indiana may get pregnant in the future,” wrote Greaves.

It's noteworthy that The Satanic Temple, boasting around 11,300 members in Indiana, does not hold traditional satanic beliefs. Instead, they operate as an atheistic group aiming to challenge the prominence of Christianity in American society. Their philosophy underscores individual bodily autonomy, which extends to their support for abortion rights.

While the organization doesn't manage any abortion facilities in Indiana, they have previously launched a telehealth service from New Mexico that offers abortion medication via mail exclusively for its members in that state.

Additionally, The Satanic Temple initiated "After School Satan" programs last year, which they say were developed as an alternative to Christian-affiliated Good News Clubs in public schools nationwide.