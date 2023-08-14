Federal workers advised to work from home in San Francisco due to out-of-control crime

In the heart of San Francisco, amidst rising crime and a notorious open-air drug market, officials have nudged federal workers to opt for remote work. The recommendation, coming from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), affects hundreds stationed at the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building.

Cheryl Campbell of the HHS emphasized, in a recent memo, the need to embrace teleworking, stretching the advice to the entirety of Region IX, covering not just California, but also Arizona and Nevada.

Crime in San Francisco is so out-of-control that employees at the Federal Building are being told to stay home. The building is home to Nancy Pelosi's office, as well as the U.S. Departments of Labor and Health & Human Services.



HHS, which is headed by former CA Attorney General… pic.twitter.com/TYFUUvizKC — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 13, 2023

“In light of the conditions at the [federal building] we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” wrote HHS Assistant Secretary for the Administration Cheryl Campbell in an August 4 memo, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. "This recommendation should be extended to all Region IX employees, including those not currently utilizing telework flexibilities."

This skyscraper houses a multitude of federal departments, including HHS, Labor, and Transportation. Not to mention an office belonging to Representative Nancy Pelosi. The exterior of the building paints a grim picture, with drug deals in plain sight and users frequenting the premises.

Recent crime stats show a spike in San Francisco's violent crimes. Murders have surged by 20%, robberies by 14%, and car thefts by 13%. Though drug overdose fatalities have slightly decreased since the pandemic's peak in 2020, homelessness has surged by 35% since 2019, touching nearly 38,000 in the Bay Area alone.

While Pelosi acknowledges the security challenges of the federal building, her team remains unaffected by the telework suggestion.

“The safety of workers in our federal buildings has always been a priority for Speaker Emerita Pelosi, whether in the building or on their commutes,” said Pelosi spokesman Aaron Bennett.

"Federal, state and local law enforcement — in coordination with public health officials and stakeholders — are working hard to address the acute crises of fentanyl trafficking and related violence in certain areas of the city."