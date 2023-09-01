Feds admit no records on Florida laws before issuing LGBT travel warnings for America

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A search of the federal government's site dedicated to the proactive release of previously produced access filings shows that as recently as July 2023, Global Affairs Canada had no records from the Canadian consulate in Miami regarding so-called "anti-transgender" legislation.

Recently, 18 U.S. states passed legislation that outlaws 'gender-affirming care' for minors and limits what schools teach on sexual orientation.



MORE: https://t.co/Qu8UpRkpSh pic.twitter.com/41BnXKJfew — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 31, 2023

On Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada released a travel advisory to the United States for LGBT travellers, citing a recent trend in many U.S. states to outlaw transgender surgeries and medical interventions on minors and the passing of limitations on what schools can teach about sexuality.

Chrystia Freeland is asked why her government issued a travel advisory for LGBTQ+ people to the U.S.



Freeland speaks of protecting the "interests and the safety of every single Canadian, and every single group of Canadians." pic.twitter.com/aADb99d4z2 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 29, 2023

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect LGBTQ persons. Check relevant state and local laws," read a revised Global Affairs Canada travel advisory.

However, a recent access filing with the department indicates no records from the Miami consulate about Florida's recent passing of two House bills and another state Senate bill that critics have called anti-trans.

The filing asked for:

All records generated by the Canadian consulate in Miami on the topic of the anti-trans and anti-gay bills House Bill 1069, Senate Bill 254, and House Bill 1521, from May 17 to June 5, 2023.

According to the department's response, no records exist.

HB 1521 was dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by people who had not read it. It limits teachers' ability to talk about gender theory in schools.

HB 1069 requires teachers to define sexual identity as biological and determined at birth and requires additional scrutiny for education materials used in the teaching of sex-ed.

SB 254 prohibits "gender-affirming care," like administering cross-sex hormones or surgical interventions on minors.