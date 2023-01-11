Feds admit they've got no data on greenhouse gasses from foreign oil

Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson offered a ‘just transition’ to Albertans working in oil and gas — face unemployment to combat climate change while the Trudeau government ignores GHG emissions on foreign oil imports.

Canada has the third largest proven oil reserves in the world, yet imported 473,000 barrels per day in 2021, a supply shortfall that Alberta could easily meet if pipelines were built.

According to a previous access to information filing proactively released to the Open Canada data set, Natural Resources Canada holds no records on any assessment of the greenhouse gas emissions of foreign oil into Canada:

Informal Request for ATI Records Previously Released

Organization: Natural Resources Canada

Year: 2022

Month: November

Request Number: A-2022-00240

Request Summary: Provide documentation on any reviews related to upstream or downstream impacts to greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil that is imported to Canada. The time frame for this request is December 2, 2017 to September 20, 2022.

Disposition: No records exist

Number of pages: 0

The Alberta government has rejected the feds' offer to retrain and move oil and gas sector employees to new fields of work.

“The federal government's ill-conceived and short-sighted plan is extremely harmful to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who are supported by the energy sector and will be detrimental to Canada's economic recovery,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Twitter.

