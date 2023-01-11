Feds admit they've got no data on greenhouse gasses from foreign oil
Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson offered a ‘just transition’ to Albertans working in oil and gas — face unemployment to combat climate change while the Trudeau government ignores GHG emissions on foreign oil imports.
Canada has the third largest proven oil reserves in the world, yet imported 473,000 barrels per day in 2021, a supply shortfall that Alberta could easily meet if pipelines were built.
I joined @RosieBarton to discuss the impacts of “just transition” legislation.— Sonya Savage (@sonyasavage) January 9, 2023
The fed. government should scrap this polarizing language + attract investment in our industry to create jobs, while working with us on emissions reduction.
Alberta is already leading in these areas. pic.twitter.com/GBT7QjRUGV
According to a previous access to information filing proactively released to the Open Canada data set, Natural Resources Canada holds no records on any assessment of the greenhouse gas emissions of foreign oil into Canada:
Informal Request for ATI Records Previously Released
Organization: Natural Resources Canada
Year: 2022
Month: November
Request Number: A-2022-00240
Request Summary: Provide documentation on any reviews related to upstream or downstream impacts to greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil that is imported to Canada. The time frame for this request is December 2, 2017 to September 20, 2022.
Disposition: No records exist
Number of pages: 0
My response: “The word transition itself means coming to an end, moving on, being replaced, and in this case, it means your job.” https://t.co/zr4I3ZcF1p— Sonya Savage (@sonyasavage) January 7, 2023
The Alberta government has rejected the feds' offer to retrain and move oil and gas sector employees to new fields of work.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls out Trudeau's "Just Transition" plan for the oilsands.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 11, 2023
VISIT: https://t.co/jvF8CGs3rE pic.twitter.com/tOesgQUmvo
“The federal government's ill-conceived and short-sighted plan is extremely harmful to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who are supported by the energy sector and will be detrimental to Canada's economic recovery,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Twitter.
The federal government's ill-conceived and short-sighted plan is extremely harmful to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who are supported by the energy sector and will be detrimental to Canada's economic recovery. #ableg #cdnpoli https://t.co/2CmPLE0ZbX— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 3, 2023
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.