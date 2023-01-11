Feds admit they've got no data on greenhouse gasses from foreign oil

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Canada has the third largest proven oil reserves in the world, yet imported 473,000 barrels per day in 2021, a supply shortfall that Alberta could easily meet if pipelines were built.

I joined @RosieBarton to discuss the impacts of “just transition” legislation.



The fed. government should scrap this polarizing language + attract investment in our industry to create jobs, while working with us on emissions reduction.



Alberta is already leading in these areas. pic.twitter.com/GBT7QjRUGV — Sonya Savage (@sonyasavage) January 9, 2023

According to a previous access to information filing proactively released to the Open Canada data set, Natural Resources Canada holds no records on any assessment of the greenhouse gas emissions of foreign oil into Canada:

Informal Request for ATI Records Previously Released Organization: Natural Resources Canada Year: 2022 Month: November Request Number: A-2022-00240 Request Summary: Provide documentation on any reviews related to upstream or downstream impacts to greenhouse gas emissions from foreign oil that is imported to Canada. The time frame for this request is December 2, 2017 to September 20, 2022. Disposition: No records exist Number of pages: 0

My response: “The word transition itself means coming to an end, moving on, being replaced, and in this case, it means your job.” https://t.co/zr4I3ZcF1p — Sonya Savage (@sonyasavage) January 7, 2023

The Alberta government has rejected the feds' offer to retrain and move oil and gas sector employees to new fields of work.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls out Trudeau's "Just Transition" plan for the oilsands.



VISIT: https://t.co/jvF8CGs3rE pic.twitter.com/tOesgQUmvo — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 11, 2023

“The federal government's ill-conceived and short-sighted plan is extremely harmful to the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who are supported by the energy sector and will be detrimental to Canada's economic recovery,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Twitter.