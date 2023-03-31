Feds have fired three employees as spies since 2017

By Sheila Gunn Reid JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. Send an email By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong! Sign the petition to demand that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus. 9,823 signatures

A fisheries and oceans staffer was terminated for espionage in 2017. One employee at the employment ministry and another at the Canada Border Services Agency were terminated in 2019.

The data was revealed in an inquiry of ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP John Barlow and first reported by Blacklock's Reporter.

DOCUMENTS: @csiscanada found spies on the federal payroll, fired three since 2017 among 307 employees who lost security clearance: "They are after us, if I can use the vernacular." https://t.co/eBGt9aPKh1 #cdnpoli @JohnBarlowMP pic.twitter.com/QXyM2wlXaL — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 31, 2023

Along with the three fired for being foreign agents, dozens of other federal employees were stripped of security clearances.

Blacklock's compiled the numbers:

121 at the Department of Public Works;

71 at the Canada Revenue Agency;

64 at the Department of Employment;

11 at the Department of Foreign Affairs;

10 at the Canada Border Services Agency;

nine at the Department of Fisheries;

seven at the Department of National Defence;

four at Shared Services Canada, the federal IT agency;

three at the Public Health Agency of Canada

two at the Department of Immigration

one each at the Communications Security Establishment, Department of Environment, Department of Veterans Affairs, Canada School of Public Service and Transportation Safety Board.

MP for Don Valley North recently resigned from the Liberal caucus after a CSIS leak accused him of being the beneficiary of Chinese Communist Party influence to help him win his nomination in 2019.

Wonder if this factored into the RCMP not investigating foreign interference in the Vancouver 2022 election.



What will it take for Trudeau to take intrusion by the Red Dragon seriously?



Another CSIS whistleblower?



Proof is in the pudding, folks.https://t.co/ClIwbTN01L — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) March 30, 2023

Backbencher Dong's recent trip to the BC to meet with Chinese officials has been scrutinized recently. MPs can only travel "in the fulfillment of their parliamentary functions only."