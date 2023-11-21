Feds refuse to divulge per-jab vaccine costs

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Public Service and Procurement Canada noted that it is "unable to provide the information in response to this question as it is third-party commercial confidential information."

PSPC, the Crown agency behind the billions of dollars in COVID-19 vaccine procurement, made the admission in response to an order paper inquiry posed by Alberta NDP MP Heather McPherson.

The previously undisclosed contracts remain shrouded in mystery as the specifics of the contracts beyond the dollar value are being withheld by the Public Health Agency of Canada.



MORE: https://t.co/EClp5NRUyx pic.twitter.com/h9cFjTA5Za — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 16, 2022

McPherson asked:

What price did Canada negotiate per vaccine from each manufacturer, and what was the final price paid per vaccine for each manufacturer?

PSPC operates under Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the former minister of health, who oversaw rushed, sole-sourced purchase contracts for ventilators from a Liberal-linked company, Baylis Medical, in his riding.

Those ventilators were never deployed and not approved for use in Canada and were ultimately shipped to India with the wrong electrical adapters.

WATCH: Rebel News' request for documents relating to the federal government's award of a ventilator contract to former Liberal MP Frank Baylis's company, has been stonewalled since December 2020.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReidhttps://t.co/tNSsf2meS9. — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 16, 2023

According the response tabled in the House of Commons:

PSPC is committed to transparency and accountability and has publicly disclosed contracting information to the fullest extent possible that is permitted by contract and law. It has also provided information, to the extent legally permissible, in complying with related motions adopted by House of Commons committees. PSPC is unable provide the information in response to this question as it is third-party commercial confidential information.

The Canadian government has had to throw out at least 18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, thanks to lackluster acceptance by Canadians of the Liberals' national booster program.