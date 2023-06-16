Feds spent $3.7 million on outside lawyers for Emergencies Act invocation
'The total legal costs associated with expenses incurred by the government for outside legal counsel on work related to the invocation of the Emergencies Act in 2022, as well as any subsequent legal action, amounts to $3,756,458.6,' according to government documents.
The costs were divulged as part of a Justice Ministry reply to an inquiry of the ministry posed by Alberta Conservative MP Dane Lloyd. Outside legal advice was sought by the Feds as part of the Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy in February 2022.
According to the reply from the Ministry:
This amount includes outside legal fees related to the Public Order Emergency Commission, which had a timeline compressed by statute.
The total amount mentioned in this response is based on information contained in Department of Justice systems, as of May 4, 2023.
Alexa Lavoie of Rebel News, who was present at the Freedom Convoy, looks back on the peaceful protest, and on this year’s anniversary protest. https://t.co/Ds9K2iEng2 pic.twitter.com/ZMtKXIsmF7— Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) February 24, 2023
The Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act, a never-before-used piece of counter-terrorism legislation, to end the weeks-long ant-mandate Freedom convoy protest in the nation's capital.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022
The Act permits the use of extraordinary policing powers, including asset and bank account seizures, arrests and detainments, and warrantless searches.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.