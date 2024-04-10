Female-only app CEO refuses to back down in transgender 'discrimination' case
Sall Grover stands firm in the face of allegations, with transgender activist seeking $200,000 in landmark court battle.
Transgender activist Roxanne Tickle is seeking $200,000 against Giggle CEO Sall Grover, alleging unlawful discrimination following the revocation of her female-only networking app membership.
It is outrageous that this case is being tried in civil court instead of criminal court.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 11, 2024
How dare she treat men like men in 2024. https://t.co/p0Xzqf663d
Tickle claims he was misgendered, despite Tickle being a biological male, and excluded from using the women-only app, designed as a "safe space" for women to interact with each other, free from men.
https://twitter.com/salltweets/status/1778177596653772951
During trial proceedings in Sydney’s federal court, Grover defended her stance, asserting:
“I don’t think that it’s kind to expect a woman to see a man as a woman.” This statement thrusts the trial into a broader examination of gender identity definitions and societal expectations.
In her argument, Tickle’s counsel Georgina Costello KC aimed to present Tickle as a woman, citing a female birth certificate, hormone therapy, breasts, gender affirmation surgery and added that he wore makeup and women’s clothes, had a woman’s hairstyle and used women’s facilities.
“I suggest to you that that is a woman in our society,” she put to Grover.
“I don’t agree,” replied Grover.
Many in the public have agreed with Grover's position, taking to social media to highlight how Tickle's physical appearance, utilised as a point by his legal team to suggest a feminine nature, would be obvious to most in society as a biological male.
Cry about it. 💅 pic.twitter.com/YrUTgMO0lt— Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) April 10, 2024
Defence arguments maintain the app’s role as a "special measure" for gender equality, framing Tickle's alleged discrimination as a matter of sex rather than gender identity.
Represented by former Liberal party candidate Katherine Deves, Giggle's defence underscores societal divisions over gender identity and discrimination issues.
Grover's intent to escalate the case signals its significance in shaping legal precedents on gender identity matters in Australia.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.