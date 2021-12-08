FIGHT THE FINES WIN! Hockey player successfully fights huge quarantine ticket

Fight The Fines Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines. Join | Watch | Fight By Ezra Levant Donate Now Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 5552 Donors

Hockey is a truly beloved pastime of Canadians and non-Canadians alike. Some might even go so far as to call it ‘an essential service’ in my neck of the woods!

Unfortunately for hockey-lovers everywhere, the COVID-19 pandemic (or rather, the Canadian government’s response to it) did a number on the 2021/2022 hockey season. However, in other countries — such as in parts of the United States — hockey kept on going strong. It is not surprising, then, that some of Canada’s most talented young hockey players went south to keep up with their dream.

This is the case with one athletic young man, Elias Lieffers. In the winter of 2020, Elias went down to the U.S. to pursue his hockey career. Upon his return to Canada in the spring of 2021, however, he was met with quite the shocker: A massive $3500 fine. But why?

In this update video, Elias joins me to tell his story on how simply being unable afford an exorbitantly priced quarantine hotel, and thus not booking it prior to his arrival, landed him this hefty fine as well as a stay in a quarantine hotel for people who had tested positive for COVID (even though he tested negative!)

And thankfully, that’s not the end of this story. Through our Fight The Fines campaign, Elias was assigned a lawyer to fight this ticket. His lawyer, Stephen Whitehead, also joins me today to pass on some great news about this case!

Score one for the liberty team! It might seem that the little guys are losing, but there is plenty of hope left. So keep your stick on the ice, Canadians — now is not the time to quit or stand idle.