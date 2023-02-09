Florida Gov. DeSantis takes on Disney: 'There’s a new sheriff in town'

On Wednesday morning, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to limit the autonomy of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, more commonly known as Disney World's district, by placing its board of supervisors under his control.

"Disney is gonna pay its fair share of taxes and Disney is gonna honor the debt... this is obviously now going to be controlled by the state of Florida," the governor said. "So, there's a new sheriff in town."

In addition, the bill prohibits anyone who has worked with the entertainment giant in the past three years, or their relatives, from serving on the board, Fox Business reported.

This move has prompted criticism from Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani, who argued that the bill's limitations would eliminate those with expertise in the field.

Eskamani has filed five amendments to the bill, including one to ensure local representation in the new board and one to rename the district "Florida's Attempt to Silence Critical and Independent Speech and Thought".

"I filed five amendments to the Reedy Creek Bill (aka, power grab by Governor Ron DeSantis) including one to ensure that there is LOCAL Representation in the new board (vs all appointed by the Governor) and one that renames the district to 'Florida's Attempt to Silence Critical and Independent Speech and Thought' and others that try to curb conservative grifting along with one to close a corporate tax loophole," she said.