Florida Governor DeSantis urges conservatives to maintain pressure on Bud Light amid controversy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged conservatives to continue exerting pressure on Bud Light, which has been facing backlash due to its partnership with the controversial transgender-identifying influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

During an interview with political commentator Benny Johnson, DeSantis expressed his disapproval of Bud Light's decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer who has generated controversy. DeSantis' comments follow a statement from the company last week that was widely criticized as weak across the political spectrum.

DeSantis questioned the choice to drink Bud Light, arguing that such companies will continue to engage in controversial partnerships if they do not face any consequences. He urged consumers to use their power to make their voices heard, particularly in cases where conservative beer drinkers could have an impact on a company's decisions.

According to DeSantis, this controversy is part of a larger issue where corporate America is attempting to change the country's culture and policy. He emphasized his preference for being governed by the people rather than "woke companies" and called for pushback against Bud Light and others engaging in similar actions.

When asked if he would ever drink Bud Light again, DeSantis responded with a firm "No, I don't think so." He explained that the company's involvement in the Mulvaney controversy has led to losing him as a customer.