Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hints at possible timeline for 2024 presidential run

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has hinted at a possible timeline for announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, should he decide to run. Speaking on Fox News, DeSantis discussed his new book and potential future political plans.

When asked about the significance of former President Donald Trump's endorsement, DeSantis emphasized that voters make their own decisions and take their responsibility seriously. He stated that Trump's endorsement was significant during his presidency, but voters ultimately look at the candidate and make their own judgments.

https://youtu.be/jcCMKUtOkg4

DeSantis also discussed the “Make America Florida” chapter in his book, which explores his vision for the state's future. When asked about his timeline for announcing a presidential campaign, DeSantis pointed to delivering results for the people of Florida as his current focus.

He stated that he aims to continue delivering positive outcomes for the state over the next three months, building on the historic levels of power that Republicans currently hold in the state legislature.

DeSantis suggested that if he is successful in this endeavor, it would be vindication for his four years as governor. Only after this period would he consider what a presidential campaign might entail.

“So we’re going to have a three month run here where I think we’re going to be able to deliver more than we’ve already delivered,” DeSantis said. “And we’ve delivered more than just about anyone. And I think that that’s going to be something that — you win the election, it’s vindication for the four years.”

The governor's comments come as speculation continues to mount about his potential candidacy for the Republican nomination in 2024.

DeSantis is widely seen as a rising star within the party, with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida and his conservative policies winning him praise from right-leaning across the country.

While DeSantis has yet to formally announce his candidacy, his recent media appearances and book tour suggest that he is laying the groundwork for a potential run.

As the 2024 election approaches, DeSantis is likely to face stiff competition from other potential Republican contenders, including former President Trump himself. For now, however, the Florida governor appears to be focused on delivering results for his state, leaving his political future uncertain.