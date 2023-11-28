Florida high school faces controversy over transgender athlete participation in girls’ sports
The investigation was initiated following reports of a biological male, who has transitioned or is transitioning, being permitted to participate in the girls' volleyball team.
A high school in Florida is currently facing turmoil due to issues surrounding transgender athletes participating in girls' sports, which is in violation of state law.
The principal and several staff members at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek have been temporarily reassigned while an investigation is conducted into "improper student participation in sports," the Broward County Public Schools said in a statement on Monday, Fox News reports.
The investigation was initiated following reports of a biological male, who has transitioned or is transitioning, being permitted to participate in the girls' volleyball team.
"The principal of Monarch High School and several staff members have been reassigned to non-school sites pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports," Broward County Public Schools chief communications and legislative affairs officer John J. Sullivan said in a statement.
"Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation. We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment."
In 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enacted a law that bans transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.
"In Florida, girls are going to play girls' sports, and boys are going to play boys' sports. The bill that we're doing today will ensure fairness for women athletes for years to come in the state of Florida. It says that athletic teams or sports that are designated for females are open to females, and we're going to go based off biology, not based off ideology, when we're doing sports. The bill defines a student's biological sex based on the student's official birth certificate at the time of birth."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.