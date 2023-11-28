Florida high school faces controversy over transgender athlete participation in girls’ sports

"In Florida, girls are going to play girls' sports, and boys are going to play boys' sports. The bill that we're doing today will ensure fairness for women athletes for years to come in the state of Florida. It says that athletic teams or sports that are designated for females are open to females, and we're going to go based off biology, not based off ideology, when we're doing sports. The bill defines a student's biological sex based on the student's official birth certificate at the time of birth."