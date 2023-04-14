Florida LGBTQ group faces backlash for Florida travel advisory

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Equality Florida, a prominent LGBTQ advocacy organization, recently faced backlash for releasing a "travel advisory" on Twitter, discouraging LGBTQ individuals from visiting the state. The group claimed that "school censorship, book bans & health care restrictions" have made Florida "less safe" for LGBTQ children.

In the advisory, Equality Florida criticized Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for allegedly using extremist policies as part of his presidential campaign strategy and weaponizing state agencies to silence critics. A spokesperson for DeSantis dismissed the advisory as a political stunt, stating, "We will continue doing what is right for Floridians."

BREAKING: Today, we took the extraordinary step of issuing a travel advisory, warning of the risks posed to the health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state. pic.twitter.com/Wt8I5r90w9 — Equality Florida (@equalityfl) April 12, 2023

Leor Sapir, a fellow of the Manhattan Institute, responded to the advisory by suggesting it could harm the mental health of LGBTQ youth in Florida.

Oli London, an influencer who is "de-transitioning" from identifying as a woman, pointed out the group's advocacy for gender reassignment surgeries for teens while discouraging travel to Florida, the Daily Mail reported.

In March 2022, DeSantis signed a bill promoting transparency in schools regarding instructional reading materials. The legislation, which also implemented 12-year term limits for school board members, required schools to publicly disclose the selection process for instructional materials and provide parents with access to proposed materials before the school board takes official action.

According to the bill, the state Department of Education must publish a list of removed or discontinued materials, and school districts must ensure their library media center materials are reviewed by a certified educational media specialist. Senate President Wilton Simpson highlighted the importance of parental involvement in children's education, stating that "parents — not schools — are responsible for raising children."