Florida police swiftly clear anti-Israel protesters blocking streets, setting example for other states

Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP

A viral video circulating on Monday showed Florida police officers taking decisive action to remove anti-Israel activists who had blocked city streets, putting the protesters on the sidewalk.

In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XU6ZUUf9xX — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 15, 2024

The swift response by law enforcement highlights a controversial 2021 Florida law championed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis called the "Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act." The legislation makes it a crime to "willfully obstruct the public streets" by impeding traffic flow during unpermitted protests, WFLA reported in 2021.

"Some of the crimes that may occur during a riot and are explicitly listed in the new legislation are: Willfully obstructing the free, convenient, and normal use of a public street, highway, or road by impeding, hindering, stifling, retarding, or restraining traffic or passage by standing on or remaining in the street, highway, or road, endangering the safe movement of vehicles or pedestrians," a local Florida news station reported when the law passed.

The law goes further, designating it a third-degree felony to obstruct traffic during an unauthorized protest and stating that drivers cannot be held liable for injuries or deaths caused when "fleeing for safety from a mob."

When he signed the bill, DeSantis framed it as supporting law enforcement and public safety, stating: "In Florida, we are taking an unapologetic stand for the rule of law and public safety. We are holding those who incite violence in our communities accountable, supporting our law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and protecting Floridians from the chaos of mob violence."