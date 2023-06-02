For one Toronto mayoral candidate, her decision to run for office was born out of tragedy

E-transfer (Canada):

Meet Claudette Beals, one of the 102 candidates vying for the job of Toronto mayor. But unlike the other 101 people vying for Toronto’s top job, Beals says her decision to run is based on tragic circumstances: namely, what happened to her daughter, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, some three years ago.

On May 27, 2020, Toronto Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the high rise building Korchinski-Pacquet, 29, lived at along with her brother and mother.

The disturbance allegedly involved fisticuffs, bottles being thrown, and knives being drawn. Things quickly went further off the rails when Korchinski-Pacquet retreated to the balcony of the 24th floor unit.

What happened next is murky, but somehow Beals’s daughter fell to the ground, dying on impact. To this day, Beals maintains that police threw her daughter off the balcony. (Of note, a subsequent investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit cleared all the police officers of wrongdoing and found no evidence of police involvement in the demise of Korchinski-Paquet).

Regardless, Beals is now running for mayor and her number one goal is to reform the Toronto Police Service — and for that matter, the Special Investigations Unit.

Check out our recent interview with Claudette Beals.

P.S. Rebel News is hoping to interview all the candidates running for mayor. If you are a candidate, please reach out to us at [email protected].