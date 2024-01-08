Foreign students 'take jobs away' from Canadians, refuting claim by Trudeau Liberals

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld and The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

The Trudeau Liberals are running for the hills after Immigration Canada permitted hundreds of thousands of foreign students to work unlimited hours at the expense of Canadians.

On December 7, Immigration Minister Marc Miller told reporters that foreigners were not "taking jobs away from other people" without evidence to substantiate his claim. Department records show that information "does not exist."

"Right now, we have nil response on the information you are requesting," said Immigration Canada. Miller’s spokesperson did not return a request for comment by Blacklock’s Reporter.

At the time, Miller estimated that 80% of the 807,000 foreign students in Canada, worked more than 20 hours weekly.

"Have you taken a look at what impact that extension could have on permanent residents in Canada who are competing for those same jobs?" asked a reporter. Miller replied: "Well, look, there’s labour shortages across the country."

Until November 15, 2022, foreign students had been limited to a 20-hour work week under the Immigration And Refugee Protection Act. Miller extended it past a December 31 expiry to April 30, 2024. "It is costly to be a student in Canada," he said.

The minister did not elaborate when asked about future reviews of the policy.

According to the Monthly StatsCan Labour Force survey for July, the unemployment rate for Canadians under 24 grew a full point from 9.2% to 10.2% year over year. They cite the work cap suspension for the hike.

The Departments of Immigration and Labour could not speak to the impacts of repealing their work cap on youth unemployment, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

Canada has a "huge advantage" economically because of record immigration levels, explains Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland, who describes the country as "one of the few" open to immigration. pic.twitter.com/4kD0jDfGrN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 5, 2023

In a previous 2022 report, StatsCan said about half of foreign students were in the Canadian workforce when the cap had been in place.

"Between 2000 and 2019 the number of international students with T4 earnings increased from 22,000 to 354,000, a result of both a higher number of international students and their rising labour force participation rate from 18 percent to 50 percent," said the report Immigration As A Source Of Labour Supply.

"The increases were particularly large at the non-university postsecondary level where the labour force participation rate rose from seven percent to 58 percent and the number of participants rose from 3,000 to 173,000," wrote analysts.

Then-immigration minister Sean Fraser on October 10, 2022, told the House of Commons "There are 500,000 international students living in Canada who can make contributions" in the workforce. "It is a great day for the economy," he said.