Former MP reacts to potential Trump 2024, trucker protests and Conservative leadership

During my time at CPAC, I met up with fellow Canadian Kerry Diotte, a former Conservative MP for the riding of Edmonton Griesbach. \

We spoke about the speech former president Donald Trump delivered at CPAC, where in addition to teasing a run in 2024, Trump also called out Justin Trudeau and discussed his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

I also asked the former MP about how Conservatives in Canada should strategize going forward, now that the party is looking for a new leader.

“The whole world has woken up to the fact that Justin Trudeau is certainly a socialist,” Diotte said. “He tramples on rights and I think that people in the United States are a lot more cognizant of that these days."

Diotte says that the beginning of the end for former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole happened “when he went from 'true blue' conservative to something else, something quite different.” Diotte also says that he is supporting Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre for party leader, and that he will run again in the next election to try to reclaim his old seat.

Another interesting subject that I discussed with Diotte was how he believed Pierre Poilievre would bring back former Conservative voters who abandoned the party to support Maxime Bernier and his People's Party of Canada.

PPC voters “are natural conservatives” who want “a strong conservative voice” Diotte explained, referring to the Conservative Party's drift to the left under O'Toole.

If you want to see more of our CPAC coverage, please go to RebelCPAC.com for more videos.