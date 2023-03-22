Former NDP Candidate under investigation for crude comment on deaths of Edmonton police officers

Twitter / kerriclaireneil

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A former NDP candidate from Newfoundland and Labrador is being investigated by her employer after posting a disturbing tweet on the deaths of two Edmonton police officers killed last week.

Kerri Clare Neil ­— a self-declared Communist — wrote "F*** the police" in response to the gunning down of the officers while on duty.

Her expletive remarks followed a tribute by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, which reads, "Our deepest condolences to our colleagues at Edmonton police and the family and friends of the officers killed while serving the community."

"The RNC stands with you following this tragic loss."

Const. Brett Ryan, 30, a former paramedic, lived just west of Edmonton in Spruce Grove with his wife, who is expecting their first child.

Const. Travis Jordan, 35, is from Nova Scotia and is remembered as a kind officer who went above and beyond.

Neil's comment sparked outrage, with some calling for her dismissal from the Memorial University (MUN) Board of Regents.

Neil, the former NDP candidate for the 2018 Windsor Lake byelection, has yet to delete her tweet, remaining active on social media.

The Alberta government's website writes that the Heroes' Fund recognizes the sacrifices of first responders who died while performing their duties. The UCP established it through the Ensuring Safety and Cutting Red Tape Act, 2020.https://t.co/BdFKnOninB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 21, 2023

On Tuesday, the university released a statement following backlash over the weekend.

"Memorial's Board of Regents is aware of social media comments made by a board member on March 17," reads the statement.

"Board members are governed by a code of conduct and bylaws. This matter will be reviewed through the processes set out in the code of conduct."

Though Neil did not respond to a request for comment, she tweeted: "I wonder who it could be…" in reaction to Tuesday morning's statement.

She has previously faced criticism for a post featuring a police car on fire. Despite calls for her to be removed from her university role, MUN President Vianne Timmons said Neil spoke as a private citizen, and her post would not impact her position.

Newfoundland & Labrador NDP did not return a request for comment concerning the tweet.

The Alberta government pledged $100,000 on Saturday to support the families of the downed officers from the province's Heroes' Fund.

The government website writes that the fund recognizes the sacrifices of first responders who died while performing their duties.

Between 2010 and 2019, 106 first responders died in Alberta.