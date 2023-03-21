Families of downed Edmonton officers to receive $100,000 from Alberta's Heroes' Fund

E-transfer (Canada):

Tragedy struck last week as two Edmonton police officers died on duty while responding to a non-violent domestic dispute in the northwestern part of the city. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said their families would receive $100,000 from the province's Heroes' Fund.

On Saturday, Smith announced a 16-year-old gunned down Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan on Thursday before killing himself at an apartment building.

"It's very rare when we lose an officer. It was a rough week for everybody as we watched this tragedy unfold and got a few more details," she said.

Edmonton police Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said Friday that police got a call about a non-violent domestic dispute where a mother was having trouble with her son.

The shooter briefly struggled with his 55-year-old mother for the gun before wounding her and taking his own life.

Laforce said nothing suggested the call would be dangerous or require a high-threat response but said police had previously visited the apartment with a mental health complaint.

Ryan, 30, a former paramedic, lived just west of Edmonton in Spruce Grove with his wife, who is expecting their first child.

Jordan, 35, is from Nova Scotia and is remembered as a kind officer who went above and beyond.

EPS Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, approached a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 am. He confirmed the officers didn't have time to defend themselves after being shot.https://t.co/ibUWotd2wY — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 16, 2023

"One of the things that we have to support families is our Heroes' Fund — we brought that in in 2020 — so the families will get $100,000 each to help with the costs associated with dealing with this horrible tragedy," said Smith during her weekly provincewide radio broadcast.

The Alberta government's website writes the fund recognizes the sacrifices of first responders who died while performing their duties. The UCP established it through the Ensuring Safety and Cutting Red Tape Act, 2020.

The province's website also explained that the Heroes' Fund is open to the families of police officers, firefighters, paramedics, sheriffs and provincial correction officers. The Workers' Compensation Board identifies eligible families using its fatality claim process and administers the funds accordingly.

The federal Memorial Grant Program for First Responders also provides a one-time payment of up to $300,000 to families of first responders who die while on duty.

Between 2010 and 2019, 106 first responders died in Alberta.

Smith also encouraged people to donate to a GoFundMe for the families of the officers, which the Edmonton Police Foundation, in partnership with the Edmonton Police Association, has set up.

"If people want to support these grieving widows and their kids, you can go online to GoFundMe and type in 'Edmonton Police Foundation.' I think it was already up to $218,000 before I came on air," she said.

Meanwhile, a former NDP candidate and self-declared communist posted a disturbing tweet regarding the two Edmonton officers killed last week.

Kerri Claire Neil, who came third in the Windsor Lake by-election in September 2018, posted the expletive comment on Friday.

Neil tweeted "F*** the police" in response to a tribute by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, which reads, "Our deepest condolences to our colleagues at Edmonton police and the family and friends of the officers killed while serving the community."

"The RNC stands with you following this tragic loss."

Neil's comment sparked outrage across Canada, with some calling for her removal from the Memorial University (MUN) Board of Regents.

She has also faced criticism for a post featuring a police car on fire. Despite calls for her to be removed from her university role, MUN President Vianne Timmons said Neil spoke as a private citizen, and her post would not impact her position.

Newfoundland & Labrador NDP did not return a request for comment.

Smith has since asked the public to wait for Edmonton police to provide the date and full details of the funeral regiment when they become available.