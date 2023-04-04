Former President Trump arrested on felony charges linked to hush money payment

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, facing multiple felony charges related to a hush money payment during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's motorcade arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building around 1:30 p.m. EST. Despite being under arrest, Trump is not expected to be handcuffed or have a mug shot taken. In a social media post, he expressed disbelief at the situation, calling it "SURREAL" and stating, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME."

🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump makes no comment to the media as he enters the courtroom to be arraigned. pic.twitter.com/jgTm8LI4cD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2023

The charges against Trump stem from his alleged involvement in a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen received $420,000, which included the payment to Daniels and additional funds for digital work, taxes, and a "bonus."

The issue lies in how Trump's company reimbursed Cohen, with a potential misdemeanor criminal charge of falsifying business records due to the non-existent retainer agreement and reimbursement unrelated to legal services.

Prosecutors may elevate the misdemeanor to a felony if they prove Trump's "intent to defraud" included an intent to commit or conceal a second crime. They argue that the second crime is the improper donation of the hush payment to Trump's campaign, as it was used to stop a story for his campaign's benefit.