Former President Trump arrested on felony charges linked to hush money payment
In a social media post, he expressed disbelief at the situation, calling it 'SURREAL' and stating, 'WOW, they are going to ARREST ME.'
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, facing multiple felony charges related to a hush money payment during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump's motorcade arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building around 1:30 p.m. EST. Despite being under arrest, Trump is not expected to be handcuffed or have a mug shot taken. In a social media post, he expressed disbelief at the situation, calling it "SURREAL" and stating, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME."
🚨BREAKING: Donald Trump makes no comment to the media as he enters the courtroom to be arraigned. pic.twitter.com/jgTm8LI4cD— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2023
The charges against Trump stem from his alleged involvement in a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen received $420,000, which included the payment to Daniels and additional funds for digital work, taxes, and a "bonus."
The issue lies in how Trump's company reimbursed Cohen, with a potential misdemeanor criminal charge of falsifying business records due to the non-existent retainer agreement and reimbursement unrelated to legal services.
Prosecutors may elevate the misdemeanor to a felony if they prove Trump's "intent to defraud" included an intent to commit or conceal a second crime. They argue that the second crime is the improper donation of the hush payment to Trump's campaign, as it was used to stop a story for his campaign's benefit.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.