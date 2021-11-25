Former White House physician thinks Biden would 'miserably' fail cognitive exam

Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP

Congressman Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician for presidents Obama and Trump, said on Wednesday that he believes President Joe Biden has avoided cognitive exams because he would have “failed miserably.”

Speaking on Newsmax, Jackson, who now servers as a member of Congress for the state of Texas, said that Biden’s team has not allowed the president to undergo a test for his mental aptitude “because they know, if they do it, you don’t ask questions that you don’t want the answers to.”

“His ‘health summary’ was 6 pages of NOTHING,” wrote Jackson on Twitter. “Biden's lost, he's confused, and this White House is doing everything they can to HIDE his obvious cognitive decline. They can't keep hiding this forever. The American people aren't buying it!”

Why didn't Biden have a cognitive exam? His "health summary" was 6 pages of NOTHING. Biden's lost, he's confused, and this White House is doing everything they can to HIDE his obvious cognitive decline. They can't keep hiding this forever. The American people aren't buying it! pic.twitter.com/0mjrXc3sCz — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 24, 2021

In his appearance, Jackson described Biden’s latest health report as “six pages of superficial fluff.”

“Honestly, there were six pages of stuff that most people just don’t care about,” Jackson said on Newsmax, noting “I mean, you know, Dr. O’Connor spent six pages addressing like an occasional cough and some stiffness and things like that when the elephant in the room was the president’s cognitive ability.”

“Over 50 per cent of this country does not believe he’s cognitively fit to be our commander-in-chief and our head of state, yet that wasn’t addressed anywhere in there,” he added.

In a post on Twitter, Jackson asked “why didn’t Biden have a cognitive exam?”

“We set the precedent when we did president Trump’s physical. I did,” Jackson pointed out, explaining that “the far-left and the mainstream media were relentless in their pursuit of me to do something to address not only his physical capabilities, but his mental capabilities, which we did — we did a cognitive test. As far as I’m concerned, we set the precedent. And he should have had one done as well.”

“If anyone needs a cognitive test, it’s this president that we have right now,” said the congressman. “And I was really surprised to see there wasn’t any mention of anything like that in there.”

Jackson said that Biden’s team is aware that “if they gave him a cognitive test, that he would have failed miserably, and then they would have had to explain that away somehow.”

The doctor suggested that Biden’s team simply conducted a health examination “just to check a box,” adding that “Dr. O’Connor should have done what I had to do whenever I briefed President Trump’s physical, is stand up in front of the press in the press briefing room, and brief the physical. I was up there for an hour and 15 minutes answering every single question that the press had picking his physical apart. And instead what did we get? We just got a six page report and that’s the end of it. We’re supposed to just move on and play like everything’s fine now.”