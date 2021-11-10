Founding fathers 'would turn in their graves': Pastor Hildebrandt delivers passionate speech

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario delivered a passionate speech this weekend at a protest in Toronto.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, the pastor described how Canada's founding fathers would turn in their graves at the current state of civil liberties in the country.

When it comes to wearing the poppy, Pastor Hildebrandt wanted to make his message clear: