Founding fathers 'would turn in their graves': Pastor Hildebrandt delivers passionate speech
The Aylmer, Ontario-based pastor had some powerful words ahead of Remembrance Day.
Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario delivered a passionate speech this weekend at a protest in Toronto.
Ahead of Remembrance Day, the pastor described how Canada's founding fathers would turn in their graves at the current state of civil liberties in the country.
When it comes to wearing the poppy, Pastor Hildebrandt wanted to make his message clear:
I want to tell everybody out there that is persecuting the church, everyone that is segregating the population: don't even wear the poppy if you're not standing for freedom. That's what they fought for.
- By Ezra Levant
