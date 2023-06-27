Fox News fires entire staff from Tucker Carlson's former show in dramatic lineup change

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

As Fox News unveils a new primetime lineup, the network has terminated the employment of all the remaining staff members on Tucker Carlson's show.

The decision to let go of at least nine staff members, including experienced producers, has been criticized as exceptionally heartless by a former Fox News producer.

“Some of the producers fired have been at Fox for well over a decade,” the producer told the Daily Caller.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson's former staff. They want the nine remaining employees to continue working until mid-July. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 26, 2023

As per the Daily Caller, a different former producer from Fox News revealed that the staff members working on Tucker Carlson's show were assured multiple times, even after his departure, that their positions were secure. This reassurance was given as recently as last week, when two producers from Carlson's team left the network.

According to the former producer who spoke to the Daily Caller, the remaining staff members were informed that they had the opportunity to apply for any available positions within the company. The former producer pointed out that in previous instances when hosts like Bill O'Reilly and Dan Bongino left the network, the employees who worked on their shows were merely reassigned to other programs within the network.

Following the announcement of Fox News' schedule change, it has been reported that Jesse Watters will take over the 8:00 p.m. time slot, replacing Tucker Carlson.

In a press release, Fox News stated that Jesse Watters, who initially began his career hosting a Man on the Street segment during Bill O'Reilly's program at the 8:00 p.m. time slot, is scheduled to assume the hour.