WATCH: Francois Legault continues to avoid independent media questions at campaign stop in Laval
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leader continues to avoid Rebel News by using police forces to either escort us from events or block us from asking legitimate questions to which many people want answers.
The elections in Quebec are coming soon, and the different parties campaigning are travelling through the French province in order to promote their plans and what they have to offer to the Quebecois people.
Since the beginning of the campaign, we have taken part in the events of Québec solidaire, the Quebec Liberal Party and the Conservative Party of Quebec.
We learned that Legault was going to hold a dinner with several candidates and volunteers at Rubs restaurant in Laval, Montreal. When we arrived at the restaurant, several Laval police officers and agents of the Quebec Police Force were present to monitor the area.
The CAQ bus was on the scene, but to our great surprise, Legault did not seem to be travelling on board but rather in a private vehicle.
Watch the full report to see what happened.
