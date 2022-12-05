Freeland accuses crisis pregnancy centres of lying to women by telling them abortion is not their only choice

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Crisis pregnancy centres, which provide counselling, supplies and financial support to pregnant women and their newborns, are being stripped of their charitable status by the federal government.

Crisis Pregnancy Centres and hundreds of #prolife community service organizations 🤰👶 🆘 across Canada 🇨🇦 are at risk of losing their charitable tax status. Please sign our petition ✒️ asking MPs to oppose penalizing these necessary organizations. https://t.co/Ng3IISI59B pic.twitter.com/WhRO7ISYHZ — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) October 5, 2021

Conservative MP Leah Gazan used an inquiry of ministry to compel the federal government to describe what criteria were being used in determining if an organization was "anti-abortion" and what organizations and advice were used as experts in determining the new guidelines for federal charitable status:

With regard to the commitment in the Liberal Party’s 2021 election platform to no longer provide charitable status to anti-abortion organizations, such as crisis pregnancy centres, what consultation processes has the government established to define an anti-abortion organization; what stakeholders and interested parties have government representatives met with since September 21, 2021.

However, Freeland refused to divulge the meetings with pro-choice stakeholders involved in drafting the new charitable policy and instead responded by accusing crisis pregnancy centres of dishonest practices when informing women, they have other options than abortions: