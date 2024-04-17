Freeland's spending spree: Billions added with no budget balancing strategy
Ezra mentioned that Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland is serving as finance minister despite having 'no background' in financial matters.
Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra raised doubts about Deputy Prime Minister Freeland's financial expertise, commenting, "She's a finance minister but has no background whatsoever in financial matters."
"When she came back to Canada to run for parliament, she had been away for so long and she bought a house in Toronto for $1.3 million," said Ezra. "I think most people buying a house need help in Canada because houses are so extraordinarily expensive, largely because Trudeau has quadrupled immigration."
What was interesting was that Freeland needed parental assistance to secure a mortgage despite her professional background.
Ezra added that when someone in their forties, with a solid work history and a working spouse, requires parental assistance to secure a mortgage, it raises questions about their creditworthiness and financial management skills.
These concerns become particularly relevant when this individual is appointed as the finance minister.
LIVE: Chrystia Freeland announces Liberals' Budget 2024— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 16, 2024
Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil the Trudeau Liberals' spending plans on Tuesday afternoon.https://t.co/ozq8izACux
Ezra also expressed concern about Freeland's connections to billionaire George Soros and her role in arranging meetings between Trudeau and Soros.
Regarding Freeland's recent budget decisions, Ezra criticized proposed tax increases and significant government spending, particularly on initiatives like the CBC and anti-hate measures.
