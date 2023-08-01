Freeland tells Canadians to walk, take the bus and cancel Disney+ with ugly $800 sneakers on her feet

By David Menzies Fix Our Cities Canada’s major urban centres are in a state of decay and chaos. All levels of government appear to be blaming each other, and no one is stepping in to take a stand and help restore public safety. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister who is overseeing the worst inflation rate in 40 years often wears Miu Miu running shoes that originally retailed at $770 Canadian.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland represents an urban Toronto riding, and recently found herself on the receiving end of internet mockery after proclaiming she doesn't own a vehicle to save money and carbon emissions while neglecting to admit the taxpayer covers the cost of her executive transportation.

Pressed on rising fuel prices, Freeland, who has a chauffeur, says she doesn't own a car https://t.co/YJDdTTLB1W — National Post (@nationalpost) July 31, 2023

Sheila Gunn Reid pulls Chrystia "miss-always bike rides" Freeland's official mileage records for her gov't funded vehicle rides.



The results are everything you'd expect and worse.



(full video in comments) pic.twitter.com/L54qOqmKqw — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 1, 2023

Freeland has previously told Canadians to cut their Dinsey+ subscriptions to cope with the rising cost of living caused by government-induced inflation.