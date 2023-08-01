Freeland tells Canadians to walk, take the bus and cancel Disney+ with ugly $800 sneakers on her feet
'Despite being our finance minister, she's not all that great with money,' said Sheila.
The Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister who is overseeing the worst inflation rate in 40 years often wears Miu Miu running shoes that originally retailed at $770 Canadian.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland represents an urban Toronto riding, and recently found herself on the receiving end of internet mockery after proclaiming she doesn't own a vehicle to save money and carbon emissions while neglecting to admit the taxpayer covers the cost of her executive transportation.
Pressed on rising fuel prices, Freeland, who has a chauffeur, says she doesn't own a car https://t.co/YJDdTTLB1W— National Post (@nationalpost) July 31, 2023
Sheila Gunn Reid pulls Chrystia "miss-always bike rides" Freeland's official mileage records for her gov't funded vehicle rides.— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 1, 2023
The results are everything you'd expect and worse.
(full video in comments) pic.twitter.com/L54qOqmKqw
Freeland has previously told Canadians to cut their Dinsey+ subscriptions to cope with the rising cost of living caused by government-induced inflation.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records showhttps://t.co/Y2t3WmiiRf— CP24 (@CP24) April 19, 2023
- By David Menzies
