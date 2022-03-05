FULL COMPILATION: Livestreams of police crackdown on convoy protesters in Ottawa (Part one)

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

I had been on the ground covering the trucker’s convoy in Ottawa from January 28 to February 22. Throughout my time speaking with truckers and their supporters, I saw nothing but peaceful Canadians exercising their right to protest and trying to have their voices heard.

Andrew drove to Ottawa from Crawford Bay, British Columbia to stand with the truckers. https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/YmtcnjsKL4 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 17, 2022

This all came to a quick end after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act which ultimately led to the police completely dismantling and clearing out the demonstration. On February 18, multiple police services from across Canada came in and cleared out the protest.

LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY https://t.co/PAoRmGOOhM — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

This process took place over a two-day period, and I livestreamed almost the entire time. This is what took place on day one of the clear-out from my live feed. Stay tuned for a part-two follow up from the second and final day of the trucker convoy.