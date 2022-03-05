FULL COMPILATION: Livestreams of police crackdown on convoy protesters in Ottawa (Part one)

The removal of protesters by police took place over a two-day period, and I livestreamed almost the entire time. This is what took place on day one of the clear-out from my live feed.

I had been on the ground covering the trucker’s convoy in Ottawa from January 28 to February 22. Throughout my time speaking with truckers and their supporters, I saw nothing but peaceful Canadians exercising their right to protest and trying to have their voices heard.

This all came to a quick end after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act which ultimately led to the police completely dismantling and clearing out the demonstration. On February 18, multiple police services from across Canada came in and cleared out the protest.

This process took place over a two-day period, and I livestreamed almost the entire time. This is what took place on day one of the clear-out from my live feed. Stay tuned for a part-two follow up from the second and final day of the trucker convoy. If you want to check out all our convoy coverage, visit ConvoyReports.com. If you like our independent journalism, consider donating through that same website.

