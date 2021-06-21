Fully vaccinated travellers to Canada can skip quarantine, COVID tests: Health Minister

flickr/pmtrudeau

Justin Trudeau's government declared today that starting in two weeks, “fully vaccinated” travellers to Canada will no longer be forced to self-isolate for 14 days and will no longer be shoved into COVID hotels.

After wishing everyone a happy Indigenous People's Day, Health Minister Hajdu announced this morning:

“Recently, we shared with Canadians that thanks to their efforts, we can now begin to adjust measures at the border. “Beginning on July 5... fully vaccinated travellers who are permitted to enter Canada will no longer be subject to the federal requirement to quarantine. Fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to take a COVID-19 test on day eight, or stay at a government-authorized hotel.”

Rebel News went to court challenging the Liberal Party's COVID jail law under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

But in the end, Justice Crampton sided with the establishment, and against the people.

Learn more about how we're going to appeal this decision by visiting NoCOVIDJails.com.