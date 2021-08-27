“Fundamentally undemocratic” to keep People's Party out of leaders' debates

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1163 Donors

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier held a press conference in Montreal to present his party’s candidates in the city. He also made remarks on the current economic situation in Canada.

Bernier mentioned that he had invited several mainstream media outlets to the press conference, but none of them responded to his invitation. Yet two hours later, I could see several of them circling New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh for a short visit to the streets of Montreal — stay tuned for my report on that visit.

I had the chance to interview David “Viva Frei” Freiheit, the PPC’s star candidate in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, on the stakes of their party being denied an invitation to the federal leaders’ debates and whether or not they had a plan to gain access.

Bernier claims that his party's populist message bothers the other parties. He mentioned that unfortunately, the leaders’ debate will not present a real debate because the parties that accede to it all have almost the same vision of the current situation. He doesn’t let himself feel defeated and he will try to enter the debate on the basis of rising poll numbers in polls to come. This is an interview that is very interesting and worth listening to, for some fascinating and relevant points by Freiheit as well, emphasizing democracy and pro-choice above all.