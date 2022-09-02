REVEALED: Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s in-laws moved to Florida, donate to Republican campaigns

Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool

Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D-California) in-laws not only made contributions to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ PAC, but entirely fled the state of California to move to the free state of Florida in 2020, Fox News reports.

Longtime California residents Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel, the parents of Newsom’s wife Jennifer Siebel, fled California during the time Gov. Newsom enacted strict COVID-19 lockdowns, and purchased a $3.3 million home in Naples, Florida in March of 2020, according to the network.

While records show that Judith has no political party affiliation, Kenneth Siebel is a registered Republican and longtime GOP donor, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

On April 6, 2022, the Siebel Family Revocable Trust made a $5,000 contribution to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ PAC, contribution records on DeSantis’ website show.

Most recently, Siebel made campaign contributions to Republican senators Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Josh Hawley (Missouri), and Ron Johnson (Wisconsin), according to Fox News.

Ron DeSantis is considered to be one of Gov. Newsom’s biggest political foes. Both are suspected to be entering the 2024 presidential election should President Biden and former President Donald Trump decide not to run.

In July, Newsom aired a political ad in Florida and made outlandish claims that “freedom is under attack” in their state and encouraged residents to move to California “where we still believe in freedom.”

DeSantis fought back at Newsom, slamming his "terrible governance” and mocked the influx of California license plates he’s sees in the Sunshine state, "If you go to California, you ain't seeing very many Florida license plates."