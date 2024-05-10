Fact-checkers nowhere to be found when Liberals lie

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial now!

The fact-checking business boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, often being wielded as a tool to silence dissent. With the darkest days of the pandemic being behind us, and new facts emerging, the fact-checking business has faded from the foreground.

This means fact-checking is left to things like Community Notes on X (formerly Twitter). There, Liberal MP Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, accused Conservatives of choosing to leave the House of Commons instead of denouncing Nazism — only to be fact-checked by X users.

https://twitter.com/MarciIen/status/1785404490834739378

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered what happened to the corporate fact-checkers who were so keen in the recent past to right supposed COVID-related wrongs circulating among the public.

When it comes to Ien's comment, Ezra said it remains unaddressed by those in the regime media: