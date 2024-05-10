Fact-checkers nowhere to be found when Liberals lie
The fact-checking business boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, often being wielded as a tool to silence dissent. With the darkest days of the pandemic being behind us, and new facts emerging, the fact-checking business has faded from the foreground.
This means fact-checking is left to things like Community Notes on X (formerly Twitter). There, Liberal MP Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, accused Conservatives of choosing to leave the House of Commons instead of denouncing Nazism — only to be fact-checked by X users.
https://twitter.com/MarciIen/status/1785404490834739378
On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered what happened to the corporate fact-checkers who were so keen in the recent past to right supposed COVID-related wrongs circulating among the public.
When it comes to Ien's comment, Ezra said it remains unaddressed by those in the regime media:
Hey, where are the fact-checkers here?
We saw the Community Notes fact-check, but where's a CBC fact-check? Where is a Reuters fact-check? An Associated Press fact-check?
I know about all of those things because they fact-check conservatives all the time, and yet I've never seen them fact check a liberal — have you?
You have a pure lie here, using Nazis as a partisan weapon. Completely false. Not only is there no fact-check, it remains online.
