Geert Wilders won the Dutch elections. Now the globalists are trying to steal it from him.

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

I'm at the airport in Toronto. I'm about to go to the Netherlands to meet up with Geert Wilders.

Wilders shocked the world last week with his astonishing win in the Dutch elections. He blasted into first place, with nearly double the vote of the next party.

Wilders won on a simple but profound platform: he wants to stop immigration, especially Islamic immigration. And he wants to break free of the European Union to have a Dutch version of Brexit.

You might recall, when we first started Rebel News, I interviewed Wilders — you can watch that interview here:

Back then, the mainstream media was calling him a joke. Well, they're not laughing now — in fact, they're trying to kill him politically.

Until last week, Wilders was denounced and ridiculed as "far right" and a fringe candidate. Well, now he's the leader of the most popular party in the Netherlands.

Except: they're trying to steal it from him.

Wilders' Party For Freedom is double the size of any other party. But it's still not big enough to form government on its own — it needs coalition partners. But the other parties are colluding to deny Wilders that success. They're literally trying to steal the election from the Dutch people.

Remember: until a few months ago, the Netherlands was run by Mark Rutte, a World Economic Forum disciple, similar in so many ways to Justin Trudeau. Wilders' success marks a 180-degree turn for the Netherlands.

So what will Wilders do? Can he survive this attempted coup?

I'm off to the Netherlands tonight, and I hope to connect with Wilders tomorrow night. I promise to keep you posted — please check back at www.TheTruthAboutWilders.com to follow all of my reports.

And if you think this journalism is important — since no other news company will tell the truth about Wilders — please chip in a donation right here on this page to support our journey.

Along with Efron Monsanto, our head of video, I'm flying on an economy-class ticket to Amsterdam overnight, and we're staying at a low-cost hotel. But still, this journalistic mission will likely cost us $3,000 by the time it's all added up. If you can help us, please do. (Thank you.)