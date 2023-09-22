German government proposes letting asylum seekers vote

AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

Facing a decline in popularity amidst a mounting migration crisis and a faltering economy, Germany's left-wing government is exploring measures to galvanize voter support.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has proposed allowing asylum seekers to vote in local state elections after just six months of residence in Germany. If enacted, this policy could significantly expand the voter base, potentially adding millions of new participants in the electoral process, as reported by Remix News.

In a statement outlining her party's electoral strategy in the state of Hesse, where she is currently campaigning, Faeser said, "We want to work hard at the federal level and in the Bundesrat to ensure that all people who have lived in Hessian municipalities for more than six months are granted the right to vote in local elections." The proposal is part of the Social Democrats (SPD) party's broader policy platform in Hesse.

Government statistics suggest that the initiative could have a dramatic impact. Over one million individuals originating from Ukraine, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, who have recently arrived in Germany, would instantly qualify for voting rights across the country.

Under current German law, the privilege of participating in local elections is extended only to citizens of other European Union member states. In light of the Social Democrats' (SPD) proposal to extend voting rights to asylum seekers, Bild newspaper sought clarification from the party on the potential ramifications of such an expansion.

An SPD spokesperson clarified that the party's statement intended to specify that the new voters would be those "who have a permanent residence permit." This criterion would include asylum seekers from countries like Syria, Afghanistan, and Eritrea.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is no stranger to controversy. Known for her staunch left-wing stances, she has been criticized for targeting conservatives and advocating for broad censorship measures. Additionally, Faeser's credentials include previous contributions to an Antifa magazine, a detail that surfaced shortly before her appointment as Interior Minister.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was swift to blast the Social Democrats' (SPD) proposal, framing it as a strategic move to bolster their voter base with migrants.

In a statement, the AfD articulated their concerns, stating, "Interior Minister Faeser (SPD), as the top candidate in the Hessian state elections, is campaigning for local voting rights for all people who have lived in Germany for 'longer than six months.' This means that supposed 'refugees' from Afghanistan, Syria, or Turkey would also be allowed to vote – even without German citizenship."

The AfD's critique comes amid a contentious political landscape in Germany, where the left-wing government faces declining popularity. The party suggests that the SPD's move to extend voting rights is an attempt to "stack the vote" in their favor.