German MEP Christine Anderson fires back at Trudeau for cheering a Nazi in Parliament

'I hope you hold yourself to the very standard that you so generously apply to everyone else,' Anderson said in a video posted to social media.

  • September 28, 2023
Christine Anderson, a German member of European Parliament, is taking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to task after a former Ukrainian Waffen-SS fighter was honoured in Canada's House of Commons last week.

On Friday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance, Speaker of the House Anthony Rota acknowledged Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Second World War veteran who the Speaker noted fought against the Russians during the war. After he was introduced, all 338 members of Parliament gave Hunka a standing ovation.

Rota has since resigned from his position, confessing that the guest was invited to the House by him, unbeknownst to fellow Parliamentarians.

In February 2023, Christine Anderson toured Canada after rising to prominence when she criticized Prime Minister Trudeau during a visit to the EU for invoking the Emergencies Act to crush the Freedom Convoy.

Now, Anderson is firing back after Parliament celebrated the former Nazi.

“And here we are, and they're all standing up applauding and praising an actual Nazi. Well, Mr. Justin Trudeau, I hope you hold yourself to the very standard that you so generously apply to everyone else,” Anderson said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. “You have to step down and resign. And so do all of the other [MPs] that stood up and hailed and praised a literal and actual Nazi. Hold yourself to the same standard you would hold everyone else to.”

Anderson, a representative of Germany's populist Alternative for Deutschland party, met with three Conservative MPs while visiting Canada earlier this year.

“Consistently, we see Conservative parliamentarians and people who should know better associating themselves with folks responsible for a particularly vile level of rhetoric and hatred, and their answer is always the same: 'Oh, we didn't know',” Trudeau said after the German's visit, CBC reported.

“At one point, Canadians need to stop being treated like fools, and the Conservatives need to own up and either really disassociate themselves from hateful, vile, intolerant rhetoric, or tell the truth and explain that they actually have room for those rhetorics and that intolerance within their party.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre echoed similar sentiments to Trudeau, decrying Anderson's views as “vile” and “racist,” reported the National Post.

The social media post featuring Anderson also noted that she intends to return to Canada for another tour, which is anticipated to occur sometime later this year.

