German youth gravitate towards right-wing AfD party, study shows

Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP

A large-scale study of German youth has revealed a striking shift toward the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, driven by mounting worries over immigration, economic woes, and the war in Ukraine.

The "Youth in Germany" report, which surveyed 14- to 29-year-olds across the country, found that twice as many young people would now vote for the AfD compared to last year. The party has emerged as the most favored among this age group, German publication DW reported.

"The AfD has clearly succeeded in presenting itself as a protest party against the current government and as a solution to pressing concerns," the study stated.

The researchers noted a rightward shift in attitudes among German youth, with an increase in politically conservative and anti-immigrant viewpoints.

"We can speak of a clear shift to the right among the young population," said author Klaus Hurrelmann, per DW. "While the parties of the [coalition] government continue to fall in popularity, the AfD is particularly popular."

Inflation topped the list of concerns at 65 percent, followed by the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East at 60 percent. A scarcity of affordable housing was the third biggest worry at 54 percent.

While only 41 percent cited increased refugee flows as a concern, this figure had nearly doubled since the previous survey, suggesting growing unease with the nation's immigration policies.

"Although German youth are accustomed to diversity, there seems to be increasing trepidation that too many refugees are entering the country, straining resources and social cohesion," the authors wrote.

The AfD's support among under-30s has surged to 22 percent in just one year, while backing for the ruling coalition has waned. The study credited the party's active presence on TikTok and Instagram for resonating with young voters.