GETTR Vs. Free Speech — Sonny Joy Nelson & Kingsley Cortes | Andrew Says 56
Sonny Joy Nelson and Kingsley Cortes are both former Trump campaign staffers who work for the social media platform GETTR, which has received plenty of publicity as big-name influencers jump ship amidst censorship on Twitter.
Cortes shares a recent Twitter suspension for 'COVID misinformation' that she believes stems from a statement regarding child vaccination.
While discussing everything from new website features to how 'blue' cities are an “awful place to be,” Nelson and Cortes comment on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent trip to Florida while her state is in lockdown, and New York's new, and possibly worse-than-De Blasio, Mayor Eric Adams.
Exclusive to RebelNews+ subscribers, Andrew asks about Dr. Fauci's credibility and the recent spat between commentator Elijah Schaffer and GETTR, as Schaffer claimed the site shadowbanned him and isn't actually a free speech platform.
