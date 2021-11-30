GoDaddy reinstates KillTheBill.com.au in final hours of Australian parliamentary debate

GoDaddy has restored KillTheBill.com.au in the final hours of the parliamentary debate on a controversial piece of Australian legislation designed to empower the Australian premier to make an indefinite declaration of pandemic and state of emergency.

The bill, if passed, would also give the health minister power to make broad public health orders without public consultation, and grant authorized officers the power to detain people under quarantine.

As it stands, the bill will pass with the support of crossbench MPs, who announced late Monday they had negotiated a number of amendments to the legislation, which they claim will address concerns raised by civil rights groups.

The Guardian reported:

Amendments negotiated by the crossbenchers include that parliament will be given immediate ability to scrutinise any order, public health orders must explicitly relate to risk, and the maximum financial penalty for the worst breaches of public health orders has been halved – it’s now $45,000 for individuals down from $91,000. In a group statement with fellow crossbenchers, Reason party leader Fiona Patten and Greens leader Samatha Ratnam, Meddick defended the decision to pass the bill. “While the official opposition and some prominent shock jocks and tabloid commentators knowingly, dangerously incited and fanned unduly angry civil unrest with lies, the crossbenchers focused on improving the bill to better protect and support the Victorian community,” they said.

However, critics of the bill remain in staunch opposition to the bill’s passage, which have prompted widespread protests across the continent. On Saturday, thousands marched through central Melbourne, with many calling for Dan Andrews to step down.

#BREAKING: GoDaddy has RESTORED https://t.co/CmEAFFCovU in the final hours of parliamentary debate on the controversial legislation.



Our lawyers are now turning their attention to UNMASKING the person who made the “secret” complaint.



Dan Andrews office may want to lawyer up. — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) November 30, 2021

Efforts to stifle opposition to the bill’s passage have not gone unnoticed, as KillTheBill.com.au was temporarily shut down. As detailed by Avi Yemini, Rebel News lawyers are currently turning their attention to unmasking the person responsible for the “secret” complaint that got the KillTheBill.com.au address shut down.

“Dan Andrews office may want to lawyer up,” Yemini said.

Rebel News is now asking for donations to help fund the upcoming legal fight to unmask the perpetrators behind this attack on democracy. The lawyer fees to get to this point hasn't been cheap, but well worth it. If you want to support the legal fight ahead, please donate on this page.

Without the Governor’s royal assent, the bill will not be enacted into law. Find out what you can do.